What Happened at Ryle High School? Students Under Investigation After ‘Dangerous’ Senior Prank

As per reports, dozens of Ryle High School students are under investigation after the damaging prank. Currently, this news is going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. This school news is circulating on the internet. It is very disturbing news that the students are damaging their own school property.

What Happened at Ryle High School?

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports, there are 75 students were involved in the incident that caused damages to the school. Nearly a fifth of Ryle High School’s senior class is under investigation after a senior prank caused damages to the school’s building, Boone County School said. In this prank, almost 75 students were involved. This prank happened Tuesday night. This is very shaming news that how students damaging own school’s property. The investigation is still ongoing. This news is made headlines on the social media platform.

The school department said the students entered the high school building unlawfully after hours. The students damaged the property of the school. Even, the students broke the door and windows of the school. Further, the student’s actions created potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions for our students and staff. According to the spokesperson, ” This was not a prank, it was trespassing and criminal damaging.” The staff and faculty of Ryle High School worked hours before the start of the school day to clean and restore the interior of the school. Even a few of the staff were hurt during the cleaning.

The district said the school was able to open on time for students and staff Wednesday but that the prank caused extensive damage to the building and some staff were injured during the cleanup process. Further, The student's parents have been notified and the district is implementing an appropriate plan of disciplinary action. The senior graduation will take place Saturday, June 3 at 7. at Truist Arena. According to the school data, more than 2,000 students enrolled at Ryle High School, close to 450 of whom are seniors. This high school prank by the students grabbed the attention of social media users. Now, strict action will be taken against the students.