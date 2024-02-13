What Happened to Alicia Keys Voice? NFL Appears to Fix Alicia Keys’s Voice Crack on YouTube

Today, we will talk about the recent incident that highlights Alicia Keys where she experienced a momentary voice crack during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There is a video also shared related to this incident and it was shared after subsequently edited. She is an American singer and songwriter with a huge fan following worldwide. An important question was raised whether Alicia Keys’ voice cracked and it became a topic of discussion. Here, we have shared all the details about what happened to her and talked about herself briefly in this article, so read it completely.

According to the exclusive sources, Alicia joined Usher for a performance that included her iconic song “If I Ain’t Got You.” However, when she began singing, there was an unfortunate vocal stumble, commonly referred to as a voice crack, on one of the first notes. This incident happened on Sunday 11 February 2024 during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and it attracted the attention of many. It also sparked discussions on social media about Keys’ live singing performance. But, she completed her performance and complete it flawlessly. It went viral and multiple controversies raised when there is an official video was shared. Keep continuing your reading…

What Happened to Alicia Keys Voice?

Further, this video was officially shared on YouTube by the NFL and it featured an edited version with the vocals smoothed out. The NFL has also blocked the original vocals from being displayed on their website or app. In simple words, Alicia’s voice broke when she started singing “If I Ain’t Got You” and the incident happened during her performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show on 11 February 2024. Meanwhile, the NFL edited and changed the performance. The occurrence of a momentary vocal crack during her performance made it appear as if she had given a solid performance. Read on…

At present, her name is getting attention for her recent performance incident and many social media are sharing their reactions by commenting. Let us talk about herself, Alicia Augello Cook is her birth name but she is mostly known professionally as “Alicia Keys” and also as “Yellow”. She was born on 25 January 1981 in New York City, United States and she became an American Singer and songwriter. She began her career by composing songs at age 12 and she signed by Columbia Records at the age of 15 years. She gathered attention in the early 2000s in the music industry with her debut album “Songs in A Minor.” Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.