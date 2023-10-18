What Happened to Antanyiah Brown? Former NFL star Antonio Brown taken into custody in Florida over unpaid child support

It is coming forward that Antonio Brown was taken into custody in Florida over unpaid child support and this news is gathering so much attention on the news channel. He is an American football wide receiver and he is a free agent who carries a massive number of fans around the world. This news is spreading like wildfire over the various social media pages and it attracts the attention of many people. Various queries are arising related to this incident and our sources have gathered information about this incident. Let’s continue this article to learn more about this topic and also talk about himself.

The news of this incident is coming out from Tampa, Florida where Antonio has been involved in legal trouble. Now, he is taken into custody in Florida for unpaid child support for his daughter Antanyiah, one of his five children. She often competes in track races and is a young athlete and a track-and-field star. She has already received interest from several universities, including Oregon and Miami. He has been arrested and this news is making headlines. Both, Antonio and her daughter are getting attention after being involved in this topic. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

What Happened to Antanyiah Brown?

According to the reports, Antonio was arrested on Sunday 16 October 2023 and he was booked in a jail in Broward County. Then, he was released on a bond of $14,000. He was detained outside his Dania Beach house after he entered a taxi cab on a warrant issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department. In simple words, he has been arrested over unpaid child support and this news is making headlines. The investigation is ongoing but all the detail is not revealed yet. Antonio has been involved once in legal trouble and he is in custody for his crimes. Swipe up this page, and keep continuing your reading.

If we talk about Antonio, his complete name is Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. but he is mostly known by his nickname "AB". He was born on 10 July 1988 in Miami, Florida, United States, and became successful as an American football wide receiver. He attended Miami Norland High School and pursued his education at Central Michigan. He plays as a wide receiver and now getting attention after his arrest over unpaid child support. He was detained in Florida and the investigation is ongoing. Our sources continue to gether more details and we will update you soon.