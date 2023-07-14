What Happened to Bing Wong? 75-year-old Man Killed in hit-and-run Near National Mall

A hit-and-run driver fleering the Secret Service has allegedly hit multiple people as per authorities. The agency said that their uniformed agents attempted to stop a blue Honda Accord at around 1: 30 pm on Wednesday, July 12 as the driver had an expired license. A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers with an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect an our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, said Lt Paul Mayhair, a spokesman for the secret service division. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Shortly after 1: 30 pm Wednesday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW on a vehicle, but then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW, the statement read. The suspect then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk at 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, a short distance from where the traffic stop was initiated, New York Post reported. A 75-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia, Bing Wong, was identified as one of the victims who got hit by the suspect fleeing the scene after being stopped by secret service personnel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, confirmed US Park police on Thursday, July 13.

What Happened to Bing Wong?

As per WJLA, the police made a visit to the home of a local man involved in the deadly crash, but they didn't find him there. The official statement from the secret service uniformed division, further stated, Officers observed the collision and immediately responded to render aid to the victim prior to the arrival of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries at an area hospital. The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a bulletin has been broadcast to area law enforcement agencies.

