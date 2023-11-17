What Happened to Cassie Ventura’s Husband? Singer Met Partner Through Diddy Who Suspected

Cassie’s husband Alex Fine posted a supportive post on his Instagram Story shortly after the model, 37, filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, on Thursday, accusing him of rape and physical abuse for years. The personal trainer, 30, posted a photo of the couple’s wedding day on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a red heart emoji. The image, which was quickly removed, appears to be a re-post of a collage from Combs’ Instagram account from August 2022.

The singer says their relationship started in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37. She says he gave her opiates to make her more submissive in 2008 and hit her a lot, “frequently” and “savagely.” She says he hit her a few times too. She also says he forced her to do sex acts with drug-drugged sex workers, which he described as “freak off.” He also said he filmed, directed, and masturbated them. She says that in 2009, Combs got mad at her while she was hanging out with another music exec at a club in LA. She says he pushed her out the door and into a car, then kicked her until she bled out. She says that after the incident, he kept her for a week in a hotel and wouldn’t let her see her mom until she got better. What Happened to Cassie Ventura’s Husband?

Combs allegedly punched her in the face and a few months later he threatened to shoot up Kid Audi’s car. That’s when Cudi’s car blew up in his driveway. Cudi’s lawyer said that Ventura’s report was true. In 2015, he also said that Combs made him leave her birthday party and go to a “freak out” at a hotel. He also said that when he broke up with her at dinner in 2018 he came into her house and raped her. Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman said that his client “totally denies these outrageous allegations.” He also said that Ventura asked him for $30 million in the past six months and threatened to write a book about them, which was “clearly blackmailed.”

The former couple, who are the parents of two daughters, sparked speculation in December 2015 when Ventura posted a meme on Instagram of a sleeping baby, captioning it “How I sleep knowing I’m single and no cheating on me.” Subsequently, she deleted the post. In August 2016, Us Weekly reported that the couple had separated, but two years later, their rep said they had not been together for months. Despite Ventura retracting her initial threat, she has now filed a lawsuit filled with unsubstantiated and outrageous lies intended to harm Combs’ reputation and secure a payday.