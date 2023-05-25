What Happened To Killian Atkins? 17 year-old Cork Teenager Missing For 2 Weeks

Recently the news has come on the internet that 17 years boy went missing and now Gardaí has been asking for the public’s help in discovering him. The 17 years old boy has been identified as Killian Atkins. Recently the news came on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as people are worried about him. Now many people are searching for Killian Atkins’s name as they are curious to know what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Killian Atkins is only 17 years old and has gone missing from Cork for more than ten days, the search is being carried out by the Gardai. Gardai trying to find Killian and they have been requesting public help in finding him. Reportedly. the missing boy was last seen in the Wilton area of Cork at around 6:30 pm on the evening of Friday 12 May 2023. It is very shocking news for his family, friends, and those who knew him and now they would be worried about him. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Killian Atkins?

Reportedly, Gardai said that Killian Atkins was dressed as follows when last seen in public: a red t-shirt, a black hoodie grey tracksuit trousers, and a black runner. He is described as being a normal build, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blue eyes and born hair. A 17-year-old boy was last seen on 12 May 2023 in the Wilton neighborhood of County Cork. He was last seen around 6.30 p.m. Currently, there is not much information about him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Killian Atkins's news has come on the internet it went viral on the social media platforms. This news has been making headlines on the internet as lots of people are very curious to know about him. But there is not much information about him as Gardaí are trying to find him. Togher Gardaí Station or any other station should be contacted by anyone with information. If anyone has any information about Killian's then please call the Gardaí Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or the Togher Gardaí Station at 021 4947120, or any other Gardaí station.