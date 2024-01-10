What Happened To Rey Fenix? Injured Former AEW Champion Gives Update on His Status

In this article, we are going to share the details of Rey Fenix’s injury because he has been away from the ring for three months due to his injury. He is a Mexican professional wrestler who wears a mask during a match and he generates so many fans worldwide. Many of his fans are raising several questions regarding his injury and are worried about his current health. Our sources have fetched all the details related to his injury, and his current health status and also talk about himself in brief. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any single line of this article.

According to exclusive reports, Ray has been away from the ring for more than three months due to his injury. However, details regarding his injury have not been revealed and have been kept private. Due to injury, he is away from the ring and has not been seen for the last three months and now it has become a topic of discussion. He was last seen on 10 October 2023 in a match against Orange Cassidy, where he lost the International Championship and did not appear in the match again after suffering an injury on the day of his last match. Scroll down and continue your reading…

What Happened To Rey Fenix?

After his absence from the ring, his partner and real-life brother, Penta El Zero M, competed in matches solo. Rey’s injury details are still not revealed but he provided an optimistic health update. It is reported that he spoke to Denise Salcedo and stated “He is diligently working on his recovery and following the advice of doctors”. However, no details have been disclosed about the nature of his injury. It is determined that he will recover soon, return to the ring, and reunite with the Lucha Brothers. The topic of his injury gained attention because “Fightful Wrestling” recently shared a post and told about his current status. Keep reading…

Let us talk about himself, Rey Fenix was born on 30 December 1990 in Mexico City, Mexico. He is a Mexican professional wrestler. He is also known by many other ring names such as Fenix el Rey, The King, King Phoenix, Mascara Oriental, Rey Fenix, and more. He last played on 10 August 2023 and he has been out of the ring for the last three months. His absence has created concern among his fans. We have shared all the available details above in this article related to this topic and we will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.