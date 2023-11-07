What Happened to Robert Shiver? Savannah Chrisley Hard Launches Ex-football Player Who Survived Beauty Queen Murder

In this article, we will talk about Robert Shiver whose name has been making a lot of headlines on the internet for the last few days. He is a former college football player and is also known as the executive vice president at Senior Life Insurance Company. It is emerging that Savannah Chrisley launched the former football player who barely escaped a beauty queen murder plot among netizens and social media users. Lots of queries are arriving in people’s minds related to this topic and many are hitting the online platforms to get more details. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to cover all the details, so read completely.

As per the sources, Savannah just made her new boyfriend and she shared it officially on her social media account on Saturday 4 November 2023. She confirmed her romance with Robert on her Instagram account. Both are dating together and they shared many pictures and multiple images of the pair were featured in the post. Amidst their ongoing romance, Robert gained notoriety when he escaped an alleged murder plot involving his ex-wife Lindsay Shiver. There are many details left to share about this topic, so swipe this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Robert Shiver?

Furthermore, a former Auburn University cheerleader and beauty pageant winner from Thomasville, Georgia, is being arrested and booked in a Bahamian jail with her alleged boyfriend ahead of a court appearance in October. They are suspected of planning to kill Robert with the help of an alleged hitman in July 2023. Robert is mostly known as a former college player and also an executive vice president at Senior Life Insurance Company. He was born in 1985 in Georgia and became a football player. He played as a long snapper for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2008. Keep continuing your reading.

Reportedly, Savannah is a dating reality star and she is famous for the USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best". She is 26 years old. Robert, on the other hand, has reportedly survived a murder-for-hire plot and the pair are in a relationship. He is 38 years old. Savannah revealed her relationship with him while appearing on The Viall Files podcast. She called him "a wonderful human being" and said he always "comes forward even when things get tough." The exact details of this incident are not revealed in a simple manner and we have mentioned all the details above in this article.