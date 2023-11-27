What Happened to Sofia Martinez? Wife of Cesc Fabregas Comes Out in Support of Lionel

In this article, we will talk about the latest topic from a Brazilian outlet claiming that Lionel Messi cheated on his wife Antonella Roccuzzo with journalist Sofia Martinez. Lionel is an Argentine professional footballer and his wife is an Argentine model, businesswoman, and social media personality. Both of them have a huge fan following across the world and many of their fans are curious to know all the details behind this topic. There is a question also arising about who is Sofia Martinez. It is creating a buzz among the people and netizens. Let us discuss all the details in brief related to this topic.

Recently, a Brazilian news source shared a post dated 25 November 2023 alleging that Messi and his wife are facing the “biggest crisis” in their 15-year relationship, and Argentine journalist Sofia Martinez They are on the verge of separation due to their relationship. It has also been reported that Cesc Fabregas’ wife, Daniela Seman, (a close friend of the couple) defended Lionel and denied reports from Brazilian outlets that claimed the football legend had an affair with an Argentinian journalist. Had a relationship with. He also cheated on his wife. Continue your reading by scrolling down this page.

What Happened to Sofia Martinez?

The couple’s close friend, Daniela Semon, who regularly goes on holidays with them, criticized the report in response to an Instagram post. He said, “What kind of publication is this that makes no sense… and nothing is true.” He supported the couple and claimed that it was a fake rumor. Most of the sources claimed that it was just a rumor but no one has shared any official statement between the couple. Despite these rumors, he has been enjoying a holiday with his family in Florida since his blockbuster transfer to MLS club Inter Miami. This topic is trending on social media and many internet sites.

If we talk about Sofia Martinez, is a sports journalist at Television Publica, Argentina's public broadcasting service. After getting caught in this controversy, she is making headlines and this is not the first time, she also made a lot of headlines during the 2022 World Cup played in Qatar. She interviewed Messi after the Semi-final victory of Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. Now, she is getting attention as she is in a relationship with Messi but Semaan has slammed reports of his relationship with the sports journalist. Meanwhile, it was fake news that was shared just to get some attention.