What Happened to Victor Osimhen? Nigeria Confirm Osimhen Injury Latest Ahead of AFCON Semi-Final

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Victor Osimhen. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Concerns have arisen over Victor Osimhen’s injury status ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa. The Napoli striker encountered abdominal discomfort, causing an initial delay in his travel with the squad to Bouaké for the upcoming match. However, on Tuesday, he received clearance to join his teammates after close observation by the medical staff. The precise nature of Osimhen’s injury remains somewhat uncertain, as he was stretchered off during the quarter-final win over Angola.

Despite this setback, Osimhen has played a crucial role for Nigeria throughout the tournament, participating in all five matches. Notably, he scored the equalizer in Nigeria’s opening match against Equatorial Guinea. Victor James Osimhen, a Nigerian footballer renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, serves as a striker for Napoli in Italy and the Nigeria national team. Widely regarded as one of the premier strikers globally, he earns praise for his exceptional speed, strength, and remarkable proficiency in striking the ball.

What Happened to Victor Osimhen?

Born in Nigeria, Victor James Osimhen commenced his professional soccer journey in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg in 2017. Following his stint in Germany, he ventured to Belgium, joining Charleroi on loan. Subsequently, Osimhen moved to France, where he played for Lille, showcasing an impressive goal-scoring record. In a significant transfer in 2020, he made a €70 million move to Napoli in Italy, where he has excelled, contributing to numerous goals and aiding Napoli in securing victories. His outstanding performance earned him accolades, including being named the best young player and best striker in Italy’s Serie A league.



Osimhen has also made significant contributions to Nigeria’s national team, participating in prestigious tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations. Notably, he clinched the Golden Boot award at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015. Recognizing his achievements, the people of Nigeria hold him in high regard, with the president conferring upon him the title of Member of the Federal Republic. Making his debut for the senior Nigeria national team in 2017, Victor Osimhen faced setbacks that prevented him from participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to challenges in his club career at Wolfsburg in Germany.

However, he rebounded with a successful loan spell at Charleroi in Belgium. Osimhen’s impressive skills captured the attention of coach Gernot Rohr, leading to frequent call-ups for international matches. Notably, he scored three goals for Nigeria’s U23 team in a match against Libya. His participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations contributed to Nigeria finishing third, and he continues to be a pivotal player in the team’s qualification matches for upcoming tournaments. Despite controversies, such as his alleged absence from the 2021 AFCON due to COVID-19 concerns raised by Napoli, Osimhen has maintained focus on his game.