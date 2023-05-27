Where Is Angelica Campos Going After Leaving KGTV? Explained!

Some people remain internet sensations whether they belong to any profession. Today we are going to share about one such personality that is gaining huge attention from the netizens. We are before you with the recent rumours that are surfacing on the internet about the famous meteorologist Angelica Campos. The news is surfacing that the popular meteorologist Angelica Campos is leaving the job at KGTV. The highly talented weather forecaster who remarkably impacted broadcast meteorology in the years of her service announced unexpectedly that she is going to leave her job. Our viewers must be curious to know about Angelica Campos and why she is quitting her job. We are sharing with you her story in detail from where she hails and what she contributed to the profession of a weather forecast. Let’s find out about her.

The enthusiastic Angelica Campos obtained degrees in broadcast meteorology and mass communications from West Georgia University and Mississippi State University, respectively. Her way of explaining the difficult weather facts is an inspiration for many. She worked for KGTV for around eight years as a full-timer and now she is leaving her job. Before joining KGTV she was at Fox8 News in Cleveland, Ohio. She started her career at AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania. She was a bilingual meteorologist working both in English and Spanish for stations across the county and various countries like Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Canada.

Where Is Angelica Campos Going After Leaving KGTV?

She was working as a chief meteorologist at KGTV Channel 10, the ABC affiliate station in San Diego. Born and raised in San Jose, Costa Rica Angelica made a respectable position for herself in media. She is passionate about her work and did her job with sincerity. As she has a great fan following on social media channels, she informed her followers about her quitting her job since then the reactions started on the internet to know about the reason for leaving the prestigious job.

As she has not shared where she is heading now, the followers are making their own assumptions. And the question is trending “Where is Angelica Campos going?” Beyond her recognition as a weather forecaster, she is committed to making a difference in many ways. She is an inspiration for her colleagues as she influences them positively and is very lively by nature. It is expected that she quit her job to spend quality time with her family as some sources are indicating. Her fans and followers are sending their love and best wishes for her future and are sharing it on social media platforms. So we shared today about the remarkable personality who is grabbing the attention of the netizens. Stay tuned with us.