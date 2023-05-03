Who Is Abhilash Tomy? Completes the Golden Globe Race, Wiki-Bio Age, Family

The breaking news is coming of an Indian Commander Abhilash Tomy who is a retired Navy Officer. The news is that the Indian Commander Abhilash Tomy finally set foot on land after 236 days. This news is going viral on every social media platform. People are searching for Indian Commander Abhilash Tomy in huge quantities. People are very curious to know about the Indian Sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy. This news is circulating on the internet. He is one of the men who did a non-stop solo sloop racer around the world. Recently, he is on the eye of news headlines. If you want to know in detail so read the full article till the end. Let’s read in detail.

Abhilash Tomy is a retired Indian Navy Officer. He was born on February 5, 1979. He is 44 years old. He was born in Changanacherrry, Kottayam, Kerala. He served in the Indian Navy from 1996 to 2020. Further, for his excellent performance in Indian Navy, he got many awards such as Kirti Chakra, Nausena Medal, MacGregor Medal, and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. He is recently on every news channel headline because he completes a solo non-stop round of the world under sail. As per reports, not only this he also complete Golden Globe Race in 2018.

Who Is Abhilash Tomy?

The Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy retired from military service in January 2021. He retired from this service because he wants to focus on the 2022 Golden Globe Race. Abhilash Tomy is the first Asian and Indian Navy commander who finish the Golden Globe Race. Finally, after 236 days he set foot on land. It is a solo non-stop race around the world. It is one of the ventures and the craziest Golden Globe Race for Abhilash Tomy. He announced his participation in the Golden Globe Race 2022.

As per Indian Navy reports, Abhilash Tomy’s conversation is ongoing with the Race Control in France through chats. According to the sources, the Indian Commander Abhilash Tomy is recently in the south Indian Ocean, around 1900 naval miles from Perth, Australia. Moreover, 2700 nm from Cape Comorin(Kanyakumari). It is a proud moment for Abhilash and for the Navy community. His news is on trend. If we talk about the starting and ending day of this 2022 Golden Globe Race so, he starts on September 2022 from Les Sables-D’Olonee, France, and Finished on 29 April 2023 after Sailing non-stop for 238 days and 14 hours. As per reports, Abhilash Tomy is married. His wife’s Name is Urmimala Nag she is from West Bengal. Abhilash has two children named Abhraneil and Vedaant. If we get any other important information we will update it on the same site.