Who Is Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya? UP Officer Accused Of Corruption, Cheating On Husband After Getting Success

Who Is Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya?

Jyoti Maurya, a provincial civil service officer in Bareilly, had found herself embroiled in allegations of corruption. The case is spread on all social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know all the information related to this case. People are continuously following the news updates to know all the details about this case of corruption. There is much more to tell you about the case, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The diary meticulously details the monthly collections Jyoti made, allegedly through unofficial means, amounting to a staggering sum of 600,000 rupees each month. The veracity of Jyoti’s claims will be revealed only after a thorough investigation. In response to the allegations, Alok Maurya, Joyti’s husband, had filed a complaint at the home guard headquarters. Following his complaint, home guard V.K. Maurya has assigned the case to Deputy Commandant General Santosh Kumar for further investigation. The inquiry into the involvement of female officers in the Bareilly sugar factory is also under investigation.

In just one month, October 2021, Jyoti allegedly earned an unofficial income of 604,000 rupees. The diary also mentions monthly payments of 15,000 rupees to the supply inspector and 16,000 rupees to the marketing inspector. Alok revealed that he married Jyoti in 2010, after which he helped Jyoti pursue her education. Alok accused Jyoti saying, a week ago that I received a call threatening me to willingly take a divorce, otherwise, I would be killed. She also threatened to implicate him in a false dowry case under section 376. Jyoti has registered a false dowry case at the police station and has also threatened to press charges under section 376.