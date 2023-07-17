Who is Beatriz Queiroz? ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz

Recently the news has come on the internet that on November 2022, the beloved star of ‘Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown delighted her fans by declaring her engagement to Beatriz Queiroz. After a few months of expectation, the couple eventually made their love official in a wonderful ceremony in Arizona in July 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on social media platforms. Now this news is gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

It was a cheerful occasion where Gwendlyn and Beatriz swapped their vows, sealing their promise to each other. Notably, Gwndlyn courageously come out as bisexual last year, hugging her true self. Enthusiastic to share their happiness with their adoring fans, Gwendlyn took to Instagram and communicated lovely photos of their wedding celebration with Beatriz. The pictures showcased their love and the beauty of their special day. Overwhelmed by the heartwarming ceremony and their obvious love for each other, fans flooded the comments section with messages expressing their support for the newly wedded couple. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Beatriz Queiroz?

Reportedly, Beatriz was born in Recife, Brazil. But when she was young she transferred to Queens Creek, Arizona. Presently she works for a company called Wander, which provides high-quality maps for both small and large goals. Gwendlyn and Beatriz met first time while studying at Northern Arizona University. In May 2022, the TLC star, Gwendlyn presented Beatriz to her social media followers on Instagram. It was an exhilarating moment for both of them. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The couple, who set out on their first trip together in June 2022, shared their good news with their fans. The engagement news was declared in November. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, Gwendlyn proudly shared photos of the proposal on social media. Gwendlyn Brown is famous for the show 'Sister Wives', they got married to Beatriz in a small and special ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona, on 15 July 2023. Gwendlyn shared a photo of herself kissing her newlywed wife. Lots of fans poured the couple with congratulations.