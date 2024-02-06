Who Is Bibhav Kumar? Probe Agency Raids Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary

Once again we have come among you and that too to share a piece of viral news with you. From recent news, we have learned that the investigating agency has raided the house of Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary. Yes, you heard it right. Along with making headlines on the internet, this news is also making people desperate to know about it. We have collected for you every important information related to the news of the investigation agency raiding the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal and are going to share it with you in today’s article. If you also want to know this news in depth, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we have told you at the beginning of the article the investigating agency considered it necessary to raid the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal. According to the information, we have found out that the house of the secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also raided in the money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Jal Board. To mark this raid, not only Kejriwal’s personnel secretary but many other AAP leaders were raided by the Enforcement Directorate this morning.

Who Is Bibhav Kumar?

Hours after the press conference, the central agency conducted searches at more than 12 premises in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Varanasi. After the search, the party revealed that it would make an “explosive revelation” on the agency. During this search, the name of Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar has also been included. On the other hand, apart from Bibhav Kumar, Jyasabha MP ND Gupta, and former DJB member Shalabh Kumar were also searched. Some journalists said that Delhi Minister Atishi has alleged that the party’s searches are being conducted only to scare her.

This matter did not end here but Delhi Minister Atishi has alleged that they have made people sign false statements by intimidating people on ED. He also said that we are not cowards and till now not even a single rupee has been recovered. But the searches going on since this morning were conducted in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi Jal Board.