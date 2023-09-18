Who is Bill Luby? Ramona Singer’s New Millionaire Beau Reportedly Cheated On Ex-Wife

Shocking news has surfaced on the internet that it is being told that Ramona Singer’s new millionaire boyfriend has allegedly cheated on his ex-wife with the ‘RHONY’ star. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. After hearing this news, people are asking many questions like what might have been the reason behind Ramona Singer doing this. Why they did it and much more. Keeping all these questions in mind, we have brought you answers to all the questions related to this news. If you also want to know in depth about the news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph Ramona Singer is now surrounded by controversy. It is being told that Ramona Singer has now found her new love. This question might be coming into your mind as to who will be their new love. Answering this year, let us tell you that she is dating New Jersey financier William “Bill” Luby. Do you know that you are going to see Ramona in the upcoming season of ‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’, Earlier this year, according to a piece of news, it was revealed that she was dating Bill, whom you all might have heard as “Bill Kent”.

Who is Bill Luby?

According to a news, it has been learned that Ramona and Bill recently celebrated their first anniversary on Labor Day, after which people said that if their relationship has gone this far then everything is going well between them. After that, both of them were seen together at Eugenia Bullock’s 25th birthday celebration. All these things indicate that both are dating each other. After all, Ramona’s ex-husband, Mario Singer, said in an interview that her current relationship with Bill was “hot and tense”.

The couple, who got married in 1992, divorced in the summer of 2013. Ramona then accused Mario of cheating on her with a younger woman named Casey Dexter, after which he began a new relationship with everyone, which the blonde beauty described in her 2015 memoir, ”Life on the Ramona Coaster” as a ‘red flag’. Whatever information we had related to this controversy, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.