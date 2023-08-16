Who is Chad Woods? North Carolina Dad Shoots Man Who Allegedly Hit Explained

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a North Carolina man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed a driver who ran over his teenage son. This tragic incident happened on Monday, 14 August 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet that it went viral on the social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The father also robbed the driver’s truck and drove to his home along with his wife, leaving his son’s body on the road. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Chad Woods. Woods is the father of a 17-year-old boy who has been killed by a driver Jeffrey Mckay, 39 years old who is charged with shooting and killing the latter and stealing his truck. Currently, he has been facing accusations of second-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle as reported. This news has been making headlines on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Chad Woods?

As per the report, the horrible incident took place at approximately 6 a.m. on Dink Ashley Road in Timberlake, North Carolina, nearly 21 miles north of Durham. Woods, his wife and his son, whose name was not released, had been walking after their motorcar ran out of gas. Mckay had been driving a department truck when he struck the 17-year-old who lost his life at the location. Mckay called 911 and alleged the crash, but before assistance reached, Woods reportedly shot him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Based on the police record, Woods has a criminal record, but he did not provide more information. Woods' dad, Lawrence Claiborne, stated his son was troubled after losing his son. "He just killed my son. He killed my son," Chad said after the incident, adding "He was just out of it, going off and stuff."Mckay was an electrical supervisor and he served in the engineering division of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. He lived in Youngsville, a town about 40 miles southeast of Timberlake.