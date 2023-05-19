Who Is Charli and Dixie D’Amelio? TikTok Stars Step into Footwear Space Explained!

There is a piece of news coming forward that Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are going to step into the footwear space. They both are famous TikTok stars and carry many fans on thier social media. It is shared that they both are going to put thier step into the footwear space. They both are American social media personalities who are currently gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media platforms. Many people and thier fans are hitting the search engine to know more about them. Here in this article, we shared every single piece of news related to them, so read continuously and completely.

According to the sources and information, they are going further into the fashion space with their new brand D’Amelio Footwear. They are going to step fashion also can be said as they are stepping into new territory. They shared some pictures of their footwear and launched officially D’Amelio brand Footwear on Thursday 18 May 2023. This new business was begun by the D’Amelio family including mother Heidi; father Marc; and TikTok-star daughters, Charli and Dixie. In 2022, the family launched their first brand and this cross-platform label was established by entrepreneurs Marc and Heidi D’Amelio who have announced the launch of their first brand globally.

Who Is Charli and Dixie D’Amelio?

The name of the family brand is D’Amelio Footwear and this was launched recently. This brand’s footwear will be seen in seven styles including sandals, sneakers, boots, heels, and more. Currently, this news is getting so much attention on the internet and many social media users are sharing their reaction to this news. There are some pictures of these footwear are available on the internet and these pictures continue circulating on various social media pages. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’ Amelio.

Charli's complete name is Charli Grace D'Amelio and she is an American social media personality. She is currently 19 years old and also known as a dancer influencer. On the other hand, Dixie's complete name is Dixie Jane D'Amelio and she is an American singer and also social media personality. She is currently 21 years old. They both carry a large number of fans on thier social media accounts. Thier family has now launched a new Footwear brand and this news is receiving a good response from the netizens.