Who Is Corey Harrison? 4th Escapee of Mississippi Jail Arrested After 11 Days With Woman Accomplice

This recent news is from Hinds County, Mississippi, USA where police officials have arrested an escaper from the Mississippi jail. The arrest of the Mississipi prisoner is a great success for the authorities. The fugitive criminal was captured on Thursday morning after almost two weeks. It has been reported that four prisoners escaped from Mississippi jail on 22nd April. These criminals had held tight to the police officials. The police were searching extensively for the criminals. This prisoner was the last who bothered the officials and finally has been captured. Who is that prisoner and how he has been captured, we are going to share all the details in this article.

It has been reported that four prisoners escaped on April 22 from Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi and left the officials in havoc till then. These prisoners were Corey Harrison, Casey Grayson, Jerry Raynes and Dylan Arrington, who escaped the detention centre in April. And now the fourth one which was out of reach til now by the police has been captured. Reports tell us that Corey Harrison, the fourth escapee has been taken into custody along with a woman who has been found to be an acquaintance of the accused. The woman arrested is found to be accused of helping and abetting Corey Harrison as per the police. She has been identified as Jodie Marie Tebo. She is 38 years old and is from Crystal Springs.

Who Is Corey Harrison?

The other three escapees were found earlier by the police. The police have informed that two of them were found dead during the search operation and one has been taken into custody. According to the police, Arrington was found dead inside a burned structure where he tried to hide himself while on the run from police. Grayson was also found dead inside a truck in New Orleans earlier this week. The police officials also discovered drugs with his body in the truck. An investigation is ongoing about that. and the third one Raynes was caught from Houston last week. Raynes was captured from a Houston Hospital where he was taking treatment.

Corey Harrison had become a headache for the officials over the past two weeks. Corey was arrested from a residence in Crystal Springs by Hinds County deputies and the US Marshals, Sharieff Tyree Jones said in a statement. By his arrest, the police hunt has come to an end. We will be back to you with more updates. Stay tuned……..