Who is Dakota Lohan? Lindsay Lohan Spends Quality Time With Brother Dakota

Lindsay Lohan has been preparing to give birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. Lindsay is an American actress, songwriter, and singer who is currently 37 years old. The 'Parent Trap actress took a break to spend time with her brother, Dakota Lohan, 27, when he had been visiting her in Dubai.

The "Freaky Friday" actress wore a knee-length, sundress while embracing her expanding baby belly. The Burj Khalifa could be witnessed off in the distance as Lindsay and Dakota stood on a walkway with turquoise water behind them. The lovely photo of the siblings was taken after the 'Herbie: Fully Loaded' actress disclose pictures of her child's nursery in an article for Architectural Digest and Nesting.

Who is Dakota Lohan?

"Glowing in Dubai," a fan commented on Facebook. "Beautiful mommy-to-be," said another. "I hope everything goes well for her. American actress Lindsay Lohan shared the pictures on her Instagram page, where she could be seen posing in front of the nursery that she and Nestig jointly made.

Dakota Lohan is a very famous actor and model who is better known as Cody. He was born on 16 June 1966 in New York City. He is the brother of Lindsay Lohan and model Aliana Lohan. In New York City he learned to skate and surf. He made a cameo as a young child in 'The Parent Trap' and later took part with his family in the reality series 'Living Lohan'. His loving sister Lindsay published a photo of him on Instagram in 2016, which led to IMG Models signing him.