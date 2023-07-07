Who is Damian Smith? Victor Wembanyama’s Director of Security Slapped Britney Spears?

The breaking news is coming that Victor Wembanyama’s director of security slapped Britney Spears. Whether it is true or not. People want to know who is Damian Smith. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a hot topic on the internet. In this article, we will clear your doubts about this viral news. This news is circulating all around the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news went viral on the internet and got a lot of attention. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a member of the NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security is accused of assaulting Britney Spears on Wednesday night in Las Vegas after backhanding her in the face. This incident occurred on July 6, 2023, last night in Vegas. This news is made headlines on every news channel. When this news came into the public eye they were shocked. As per reports, Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by a member of NBA star Victor. She further, filed the case in the police station after this incident. This was very disrespectful of her.

Who is Damian Smith?

If you are searching who is Damian Smith so let us tell you that he is the Director of Team Security for the Spurs. His name came publicly after he slapped Britney Spears. Britney Spears is a musician. This incident happened in Las Vegas. After, the investigation it is found that this is not a criminal matter because Smith saved Victor Webanyama. He was not hurting Britney Spears. Britney Spears was his family member for night dinner at the Catch restaurant. Her husband’s name is Sam Asghari.

Further, this incident happened around 8:30 p.m. When she entered the Catch restaurant the rush was increased. The crowd of her fans had increased a few hours after entered her. He was asking for Britney the take photo because she is a musician. He caught Britney’s attention to take pictures with her. She filed the case against him but this is not a criminal matter. Still, the investigation is ongoing. It’s reported that when she touched his right shoulder on the back, the San Antonio Spurs’ director of team security—the team that selected Victor last month—immediately backhanded her, sending her to the ground and breaking her glasses. This is not a too much serious matter. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.