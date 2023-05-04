Who Is Divimara Lamar Nava? Wife of Suspected Texas Gunman Has Been Arrested

Recently the news has come on the internet that the wife of the shooting suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, was taken into custody in connection with Friday night’s incident. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as the news spread many people were shocked by this news as no one thought that it would happen. Now this news has left many questions in people’s minds and they are very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the reports, the sheriff reports that Divimare Lamar Nave, the wife of Francisco Oropeza, who is blamed for shooting and killing five of his neighbours in Texas, was also taken to prison. Reportedly, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, the wife of the suspect Francisco Oropeza was being held in connection with the shooting and this fatal incident happened on Friday night. Nava had earlier refused to know Oropeza’s location, but the officer assumes she hid him in the house close to Conroe where he was arrested Tuesday. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Divimara Lamar Nava?

On the basis of the online jail records, Lamar Nave has been taken into custody early on Wednesday and was jailed in the Montgomery County jail on a felony charge of obstructing the capture or prosecution of a known offender. She was jailed by state police at a Conroe house, as per the documents, which do not include a bond for her. Police declared Oropeza was shooting in his backyard late Friday when a neighbour urged him to shoot away as a child was attempting to fall asleep. You are on the right page for more information about the, so please read the complete article.

The victims have been 21 years old Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, Garcia’s 25-year-old wife Sonia Argentina Guzman, and 9-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso and Julisa Molina Rivera, 31. While defending Garcia’s infant and 2 years old daughter, two of the victims were shot. Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution style said San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.