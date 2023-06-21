Who Is Eseniia Mikheeva? ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Discovered Her Dancing Talent at 7 Months Gets Standing Ovation

In this article, we will give you information about a very well-known personality. We are going to talk about Eseniia Mikheeve. She is a very popular dancing star. She gained fame at just small age. People are very eager to know about her. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. People want to know who is. How she stands all judges by her excellent performance. This news is on trend and getting a lot of attention. If you want to know more about her so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per reports, Eseniia Mikheeva is a dancing star on the rise. The adorable 7-year-old will be taking the stage during the June 20 episode of AGT season 18 to show off her amazing dance moves. Her audition was revealed early, and she impresses the judges with her immense talent. The YouTube video of her audition already has over 3.8 million views. She has enormous popularity. She has millions of followers on her social media account and we know that she is only a 7-year-old girl. She is a very talented dancer. Her dance moves are very smooth. She impressed judges with her dance moves.

Who Is Eseniia Mikheeva?

Further, she is a very talented dancer. She appeared in June 20 episode. She currently appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She takes fire by her excellent performance in America’s Got Talent. Her dance skills are astounding at only 7 years old. She is from Moscow, Russia. She has traveled all the way to Los Angeles for the AST season 18 auditions. When she was performing, her parents were backstage at the show. In an interview, she said about herself that when she dances she feels freedom, she feels happy, and she feels power.

If we talk about family, her parents both mother and father are dance teachers. They have a special program to teach dance to children. Eseniia started the dance at only 3 years old. However, Eseniia admitted she started “dancing” at just 7 months old when she began bobbing her head in the car as music played. She really loves ballet apart from tango, contemporary, and hip-hop. She has a natural talent from a small age. She is a competitor for the young age dancers. Her journey in The Jennifer Hudson Show was very unmemorable. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.