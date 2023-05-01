Who is Francisco Oropeza? San Jacinto County: Suspect Shot and Killed 5 People in Cleveland Texas Shooting

Today we are going to discuss Who is Francisco Oropeza? The suspect shot and killed 5 people in the Cleveland Texas shooting. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Keep reading to know all the information about this incident. Follow us till the end to know all details about this case. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

A suspect armed with an AR-15 type rifle killed five people at a Texas residence. Let’s take a closer look at the Cleveland shooting to see who suspect Francisco Oropeza is. In Texas, a Mexican killed a mother and her 8-year-old boy, a couple of husbands, and a friend in a horrific series of “execution-style” murders, according to authorities. Francisco Oropeza, 39, was wanted after being accused of five charges of murder. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, is currently the target of a manhunt. A judge set a $5 million bond and issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza. Authorities believe Oropeza is now within two miles of the location and fled on foot or by bicycle.

Who is Francisco Oropeza?

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night at 11:31 pm. local time, when the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding harassment in the city of Cleveland, about 55 miles north of Houston. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers says that “Mexico-born Francisco Oropeza is the one who went to his next-door neighbors and killed five out of 10 people at the house.” Capers expects the suspect to be located quickly enough that five arrest warrants can be executed.

According to police, officers upon arriving at the scene discovered multiple victims who had been shot on the property. Two of the dead were men and three were women, including an 8-year-old child who was the youngest. According to authorities, the two female victims were sleeping on top of two surviving children in their bedroom. Fortunately, five other people in the house survived, including three minors, bloody but uninjured. He was sent to the nearest hospital. According to police, they think the shooting resulted from a request by neighbors to stop firing their rifles in the front yard because a child was trying to sleep.