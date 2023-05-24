Who Is Ishita Kishore? Who Could Not Clear Prelims in Her First Two Attempts

Ishita Kishore is currently gathering a lot of popularity on the internet and running in the trends of the news and the internet sites. She topped the Civil Service Examination 2022 and currently getting too much attention among the netizens. Yes, you heard right she was one of the CSE 2022 toppers and the result is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. The UPSC CSE 2022 has been released and many students are worried after coming out of results. Let us discuss the complete information related to the topper Ishita Kishore and also know about the CSE 2022 results.

According to the reports, the CSE 2022 result was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In this result, Ishita ranked first place in the UPSC 2022 exams. She is a Delhi University graduate and now she topped the CSE 2022. She is an Economics (Hons.) graduate student of Shri Ram College of Commerce and she also qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject. She is currently 26 years old and it was her third time attempt. She can’t clear the prelims in her previous attempts at CSE 2022.

Who Is Ishita Kishore?

She said that “one has to be disciplined and sincere” in preparation to crack the civil services exam” in a statement. She also shared that she worked hard to clear this exam as she studied for about 40-45 hours a week in preparation. She shared various statements and shared various messages in an interview. It is shared that a total of 933 candidates qualified for this exam. There is a video also shared on youtube in which she expresses her reactions after clearing CSE 2022 with AIR 1. This video went viral and the running time of this video is around 1 minute. Scroll down to know more about herself below in this article.

Ishita Kishore ranked first place, Garima Lohia ranked second place, Uma Harathi N ranked third place and Smiriti Mishra ranked fourth in the CSE 2022 results. This exam is conducted annually in three stages preliminary, main, and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), and more.