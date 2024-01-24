Who Is Justin Adamson? Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Cape Harbor, Florida

Justin Adamson’s name has been getting huge attention for the last few times on the news and internet. It is reported that he went missing on Saturday and is still not found. He is a 14-year-old local teenager who is well-liked within his family and community. His missing gained attention when the authorities shared it officially and made an urgent appeal to the public. The news of his missing is making headlines on news channels and internet sites. Our sources have gained all the available details related to his missing case and we will try to share all the information in detail here.

According to the sources, Justin Adamson disappeared this week, and his mysterious missing has left the community in a deep state of shock and sorrow. He is a lively and friendly 14-year-old boy. He is the local teenager of the tranquility of Cape Harbor, Florida. When he didn't return home, his family informed the authorities and they immediately began an investigation to find him as soon as possible. The department shared some details about him and made an urgent appeal to the public for help in finding the 14-year-old boy.

Who Is Justin Adamson?

The authorities shared Justin's details that he is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He was last seen with his friends on Saturday leaving the Cape Harbor area and his whereabouts remain unknown. Some unverified sites claim that he was seen at the Edison Mall around 1:30 pm and again later in the day at about 04:30 pm. There is a rumor also flowing on the internet that he might have visited the UTC Mall in Sarasota. However, these sightings are yet to be substantiated, and the search for Justin continues in earnest. The Cape Coral Police Department continues the investigation to find him.

His missing news gained attention when the Police Department requested people to find him and made urgent appeals to the public for help in finding the 14-year-old boy. He is a teenage boy who spends most of his time to enjoy with his friends. It is reported that Justin Adamson was last seen on Saturday 20 January 2024 and presently, he is still missing. The investigation is underway and the deputies continue to find him. At present, the details related to his missing case are unclear and he is still disappeared.