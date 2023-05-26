Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio? and Irina Shayk Spark Age Row Amid ‘Just Friends’ Status After Cannes Outing

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, have been seen together in Cannes, fueling rumors of a possible romance. The 48 years old actor is receiving praise for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon”. Recently this news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Now they both are making headlines on the internet and now all the fans are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Russian supermodel attended Naomi Campbell’s birthday party on 2 May 2023, Monday and was seen at the premiere of DiCaprio’s movie. 37 years old Irina Shayk is a little older than actor DiCaprio’s usual companions, as the actor tends to date ladies 25 and younger. Also, they know each other for a long time and were both present a Coachella this spring too, they both are officially labeled as “Just Friends”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the best Hollywood actors and movie producers. He was very famous for his work in biographical and period movies, he is the recipient of many accolades including an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. Earlier, the actor was connected to model Gigi Hadid, but their relationship is stated to have fizzled out. But the sources assert that they remain on friendly terms and meet up when ” their busy schedules permit. And they still hand out and talk when it works with their timing. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Gigi and Leo both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules allow. Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is creating her own healthy decisions and they are supportive of her. Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her loving daughter is always top of her mind and at the forefront of everything in her life. Gigi ended her long relationship with Zayn Malik and has a two years daughter named Khai. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.