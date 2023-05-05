Who Is Lindsay Clancy? Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Before Jumping off Roof Permanently Paralyzed

Today we are going to share the strange, horrifying and saddening news which we have recovered from Duxbury, Massachusetts, USA. The news is horrifying that it has shocked people around the world. The news is about a depressed mother who killed her three children and now after four months after killing the kids herself has jumped from the roof of a building and suffered permanently paralyzed from the waist down now. The people are shattered and saddened by the incident and reacted to it differently. The woman who carried out such a brutal incident has no right to gain any mercy but her depression has evoked mixed reactions from the people. Go through the whole article about the news.

The scary and painful news is that a woman named Lindsay Clancy who is accused of killing her three children has attempted suicide by jumping off from the roof of a building. Lindsay Clancy is 32 years old and was under intensive medical care for four months. It has been reported that Lindsay Clancy is a nurse by profession and was facing mental health issues for the past few times. She killed her three kids Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 7 months on Jan 24, 2023. It has also been found that the woman was taking anxiety medication and was going through withdrawal symptoms as per the reports.

Reports also tell us that she was suffering from postpartum depression and pleaded with the concerned doctors before committing the crime. But she could not help herself and finally one day killed her own kids in the basement of the home. Patrick Clancey, her husband is completely devasted by the incident and left with nothing. Although he expressed in the court that he was concerned about her mental health but was not aware that she is suffering to that much extent. The family and friends of the couple are shattered by this horrifying incident.

People are sharing their thoughts on various social media platforms. Some are of the view that she does not deserve sympathy at all. How can a mother lose her senses to such an extent that she killed her own kids? This terrifying incident has again surfaced concerns about mental health issues. Sometimes it becomes hard for us to share such real incidents with our viewers. The case of Lindsay Clancy is somewhat very strange as she is suffering a lot but has done such a cruel deed. We will be back with the latest updates. Stay tuned……..