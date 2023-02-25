Who Is Marko Dmitrovic? Fan Attacks Sevilla Keeper Marko Dmitrovic in Europa League

One of the popular and best known for his goalkeeping for the team, Marko Dmitrovic has caught the headlines in the morning of Saturday after a video of his fight went viral on social media. Yes, the video is being called “Marko Dmitrovic Fight Video” on social media which captured the attention of all his fans across the team. According to the sources, the Serbian football player was attacked by a fan during the club’s 2-0 defeat at PSV in the Europa League. The sources say that the goalkeeper had to restrain a pitch invader after the fan tried to attack him in a dramatic finish to the Europa League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Now, Marko has become an important topic on the Internet and everyone is trying to watch that video in which, an attacker can be seen clearly attacking him. As per the sources, the incident took place late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Well, it is a topic of relief that Marko Dimitrov remained unharmed in the attack. After being hit, he subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and led away as the crowd booed.

Who Is Marko Dmitrovic?

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late addition to the lineup before Yassine Bounou fell ill before the game. The goalkeeper told to reporters,” He came and pushed me from behind. He was probably angry but the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for him security to arrive. It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished”.

Since the video went viral on social media, fans are getting worried about the goalkeeper and trying to know the reason behind this incident. Well, the identity of the person has not been revealed by official sources. Lots of people have shared the video of the incident on social media and it grabbed more attention across the world. A Twitter page “Footbasket” also shared the video and til now, it has gained more than 874K views in a single night. Well, the charges on the guy have not been confirmed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details about this incident. Stay tuned with us to know more updates here.