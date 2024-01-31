Who Is Mike Majlak Girlfriend: Is The YouTuber Dating Lana?

Mike Majlak’s name has been making headlines for the last few days and it is coming out that he is dating Lana. He is a charismatic social media influencer and has a lot of fans on his social media accounts. He is also known as an actor, director, and bestselling author. Recently, he embarked on a surprise adventure in Whistler with Logan Paul, “Expecting grassy hills but instead discovering thrilling ski slopes. Many of his fans are showing their internet to know more about his personal life and relationship life, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

Who Is Mike Majlak Girlfriend

Reportedly, Mike wasn’t alone in his excitement for the snowy trip as the trip was joined by a special someone, who is said to be his new love. According to sources, he found a new peak in for romantic love life which makes this mountain expedition much more than just an adrenaline rush. Let us tell you that he is currently dating Sarah Maughan and the couple has been seen together in many social media posts. Yes, you heard it right he is dating Sara and they share glimpses of their relationship on their social media accounts. Scroll down this page and keep reading.

Now the question is that if Mike is in a relationship with Sara then why was his name linked with Lana for dating? We have deeply searched and gained all the details that Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades were in a relationship but they broke up in February 2021 after a whirlwind relationship. Lana stated in April 2021 that Mike had committed to moving in with her twice, but then changed his mind at the last minute. In May 2021, Mike said that the relationship was toxic and that they didn’t match. Read on…

Before this, Mike responded to rumors that he and Lana had gotten back together in March 2023 and confirmed that the couple was not in a relationship. In simple words, the couple finally quit their relationship in February 2021, and Lana confirmed her split with Mike a couple of months later. The latest update stated that they are not in a relationship. Instead, Mike is presently in a relationship with his new girlfriend Sara Maughan and they are enjoying their love life. Mike is an active user of social media and is known as an actor, social media personality, bestselling author, and director. We have shared all the details related to him above in this article. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.