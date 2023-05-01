Who Is Miquise Fulwiley? South Carolina Park Shooting, Family And Ethnicity

Here we are going to share some big news with you. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this incident and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this news. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading to know all the details related to this incident. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Miquis Fulville and Ty Quan Kelly were taken into custody after a shooting incident in Meadowlake Park, South Carolina. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting occurred early Saturday morning at Meadowlake Park in South Carolina, injuring approximately eleven people. At approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies were alerted to a large gathering of teens in the park. They found that most of the crowd had dispersed when they arrived. Dispatch informed investigators that people who had been shot were beginning to arrive at nearby hospitals. It was learned that at least eleven people had been injured; Nine had gunshot wounds, one had been hit by a vehicle, and another had a hand injury. The age of the victims was between 16 and 20 years.

Who Is Miquise Fulwiley?

Mickies Fulville, 19, who was identified as the driver, was arrested along with his 18-year-old passenger, Ty’quan Kelly after authorities finally pulled them over in connection with the South Carolina shooting. Mikis Fulville was charged with multiple offenses, including unlawful pistol carry, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light. Kelly, on the other hand, was charged with possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a pistol, which resulted in charges against him. The meeting at Meadowlake Park was attended by students from various high schools in the area, but it was not a park-sponsored event.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be clarified, and the investigation is ongoing Police departments are working on finding the shooter. Specific penalties may also be affected by any prior criminal records they may have, as well as other mitigating or aggravating factors related to the case.