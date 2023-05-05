Who Is Naveen Ul Haq Parents? Where Are They From? Family Ethnicity And Net Worth

A well-known personality Naveen-ul-Haq Murid Afghani cricketer is trending on every social media platform. His news is a trend on the social media platform. He is going viral on the internet. People are searching for him and his family on the Internet. He has huge popularity not in Afghanistan but also he has popularity in other countries. His fans are searching about his parents and where his parents are from. His news is circulating on whole the internet. People are very curious to know about him and also about his family. People also want to know the net worth of Naveen-ul-Haq. If want to know the full information regarding his family and net worth so stay continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Naveen-ul-Haq Murid is an Afghani cricketer. In 2016, Naveen made his international debut for the Afghanistan cricket team. His full name is Naveen-ul-Haq Murid. He was born on September 23, 1999. Naveen is 23 years old. His main role in cricket is as a Bowler. He is an Afghanistan cricketer. His height is 1.86m. He was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. In 2018 he made his first debut for Kabul Region. He joined Nangarhar’s squads in the first edition of the APL tournament. He is a right-handed batter and a right-handed medium-fast bowler. He was prepared for the English T20 Blast competition in February 20211.

Who Is Naveen Ul Haq Parents?

According to the sources, Naveen was named for the 3rd season of the Lanka Premier League. If we talk about his family so let us tell you that he never shared anywhere about his family even people can’t find his family on the Wikipedia page. He never revealed anything about his family. No one knows his family member’s name. In the 2018 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournamnet for Kanul Region, Naveen was also a participant. He joined this tournament on March 7, 2018, where he made his first-class debut.

His fans also want to know the net worth of Naveen-ul-Haq. So, if we talk about Naveen’s net worth it is approximate to be around $5 million. Naveen is one of the richest cricketers. He also listed the most popular cricketer. As per reports for the preparation of the English summer of 2022, he exit Leicestershire in October 2021. Naveen was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier, in December 2022. Not only this he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2021 ICC men’s T20 World Cup. If we get any other information regarding Naveen-ul-Haq, we will update it on the same site.