Who Is Nigel Harman Age: How Old is He? Wiki-Bio, Age, Family, and More

In today's article, we will talk about Nigel Harman. Recently people increased their interest to know about Nigel Harman.

Nigel Harman’s real name is Nigel Derek Harman. He was born on 11 August 1973 in London, England and he belongs to a British family. He completed his studies at Dulwich College of Arts Educational Schools, London. His dream since childhood was to become a great actor when he grows up. He started his acting career in his childhood when he brought his works to the audience on platforms like theatre, stage, and television. However, people like his acting very much because he portrays every character very well. Today the whole world knows him as a British actor and people are very inspired by his talent.

Who Is Nigel Harman Age?

Nigel Harman gave his best to play the character in every movie. However, he has worked in many movies such as The Best of EastEnders, The Outsiders, Telstar: The Joe Meek Story, Blood Diamond, EastEnders: Christmas Party, The Friday Night Club, and many more. He has been recognized many times by the Hollywood industry due to his acting talent. He received his first acting award at the 9th National Television Award in 2003. Apart from his career, if we talk about his personal life, then Nigel Harman took the hand of Hollywood actress Lucy Liemann as his life partner. Both of them got married in 2011, due to which their fans like their couple very much. Nigel Harman and Lucy Leimann also have a beautiful daughter.

According to the information, it has been found that Nigel Harman's net worth as of 2023 is $5 million. 50-year-old British actor Nigel Harman has been contributing to the Hollywood industry by becoming an important part of it and in this way he will continue to entertain his fans.