Who is Robert Louis Singletary? Suspect Who Allegedly Shot 6-year-old Neighbor and Her Parents

Robert Louis Singletary, the suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old neighbor and her parents after a basketball rolled over in North Carolina, was arrested and is in custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to Gaston County, North Carolina. Spokesman Adam J. Gaub. On Thursday, April 20, North Carolina man Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in after a two-day search. Singletary is the prime accused in the non-fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl, Kinsley White, and her parents after they joined her backyard to rescue a basketball. He is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to reports, Robert Louis Singletary has a history of forceful crime. The suspect was previously charged with allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a hammer in December 2022. He is currently in police custody. In an interview with WBTV, a witness identified as Jonathan Robertson described the series of events. He said children were playing basketball in the street before the ball rolled into John Lewis Singletary’s property. At the time, the 6-year-old victim was not around a basketball game and was riding her bicycle while her parents were having a barbecue.

Who is Robert Louis Singletary?

After the children went to regain the ball, the suspect allegedly shouted at them. Later, the father of the 6-year-old shooting victim arrived at the scene to confront Singletary about the matter. Later, Singletary reportedly joined his home and re-emerged armed with a pistol. Witnesses claim that he then started firing at the 6-year-old girl and her parents. Singletary is later accused of brazenly firing at neighbors before escaping the gunfire. Kinsley White was reportedly injured in the cheek by a bullet fragment. Her mother, Ashley Hildebrand, was seriously shot in the elbow, while her father, William James White, was shot in the back. There have been injuries in the father’s liver and lungs.

Singletary has a criminal history, online records show. He was convicted in 2017 of deadly assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious injury and was released from jail on parole in September 2020, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. In December 2022 he is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and cleaning up the evidence before she leaves. Singletary was released that same month on a $250,000 bond. we are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source. For more information stay tuned with us.