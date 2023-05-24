Who Is Sai Varshith Kandula? U-Haul Crashes into Security Barriers Near White House

The breaking news is coming about an Indian man whose name is Sai Varshith Kandula. As per reports, he has been arrested in Washington. His news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about his health status. Also, people want to know why he is arrested in Washington. He is an Indian origin from Missouri. Recently, he is on every news channel’s headlines. His arrest news is circulating on the social media platform. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know complete information about Sai Varshith Kandula’s health status and why he was arrested so, continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the origin of an Indian has been arrested. People are excited to know about his health status. The Washington community has taken him into custody. He bought a rented box truck. On that day, he drove his rented box truck. As per reports, he crashed his rented truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square. This incident happened near the White House nearly night time on Monday. After, the investigation the police department found a Nazi swastika Flag. The flag was inside the truck. There were no injuries or ongoing danger.

Who Is Sai Varshith Kandula?

If we talk about who is Sai Varshith Kandula so let us tell you that he is an Indian origin. As per reports, he is 19 years old. He crashed a security barrier at a park across from the White House. He waved the flag after six months of his plan to seize power from the government. As per reports he wants the all power of White Hose. He bought this Nazi flag online. But, there were no sharp weapons found with Kandula.

Now, people are very curious to know about his health status. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. So, let us tell you that there is no more information shared by the community about Sai Varshith Kandula’s health status. He is Hindu. Further, people are searching now for what action and charges have been taken against Sai Varshith Kandula by the Washington court. His health status information is still unknown. The investigation is still ongoing. Recently, his news is on every news channel’s headlines. Currently, he was arrested by the Washington police. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.