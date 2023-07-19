Who Is Shaylan Shah? Indian American Teen Missing Since July 16 In New Jersey

The news of another missing case is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Currently, this name is trending on the internet. This name is viral everywhere. People are very curious to know about his family ethnicity and parents Rich and Kalpana Shah. Shaylan Shah is a young 19-year-old guy who went missing some days ago. His missing case is trading on every social media platform. He was last seen on 15th July 2023, Saturday. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

He was last seen in the near area of Land Lane and Westgate Drive in Edison. His missing case is a big mystery. This is a very serious case. Police officers are giving their best efforts to find Shah but till now there is not any single clue about him. Even nobody knows he is alive or dead now. But we hope that he is alive and safe wherever he is right now. Police officers have given notice with pictures of Shah.

Who Is Shaylan Shah?

Some people are claiming that Shaylan Shah is Indian by religion. So yes this is true, he is an Indian American. His family lives in Bethlehem. According to the source, there are some more similar cases like this where Indian American kids went missing. And there is no clue who is doing this is the biggest mystery of the current time. Shaylan was born to an American father named Rich and an Indian mother named Kalpana Shah. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

