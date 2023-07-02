Who is Simon Shaykhet Married to? Veronica Meadows Husband Wiki & Bio

Here we are going to share all the information about Veronica Meadows. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about Veronica and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about Veronica’s life. We are going to share every single piece of information about her. Veronica Meadows is a well-known new reporter at Fox 2 News in Detroit. She has been active in the broadcast journalism field for a decade. Follow us till the end to know all the information about her life. Keep reading this article to know all the details about her. Come let’s find out all the details related to Veronica’s life.

Who is Simon Shaykhet Married to?

Recently the news is going viral over the internet.

A very happy Father’s Day to my role model, best friend, and voice of reason. Your family loves you so incredibly much, and we can’t wait to celebrate you in just a few hours! pic.twitter.com/BRpl3Fu2NG — Veronica Meadows (@VeronicaM_TV) June 21, 2020

After completing her college degree in journalism and public relations, Veronica went on to become one of the fan-favorite news reporters. Veronica Meadows's husband, Simon Shaykhet, is also involved in the broadcast journalism field. Mr. Shaykhet is currently serving as an investigative reporter for XYZ. He also served as the office's spokesman and public affairs specialist. Shaykhet is a former Fox 2 News reporter who served for over five years in Detroit.

Veronica and Simon have not shared a single picture of their kids on their social media platforms which is likely due to they don't have one. But who knows, they might be planning to share good news soon.