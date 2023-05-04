Who is the Atlanta Shooting Suspect? Atlanta Police Hunt for Active Shooter

Recently the big and shocking news has come on the internet that one person is dead and three people are wounded as a result of an active shooter. This fatal incident happened at a medical facility in Midtown, according to Atlanta Police. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, this news gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

On the basis of the Atlanta Police, there is an active shooter inside a building in Midtown Atlanta's 1100 block of Peachtree Street NW. Currently, the culprit is at large and his pictures have been made public by the Atlanta Police. Five victims were reported thus far, as per the Atlanta Police and one of them has lost his life and he declared dead on the spot. The other four victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Reportedly, no further gunshots were heard. Everyone in the neighborhood is encouraged to lock their doors and take cover instantly.

Who is the Atlanta Shooting Suspect?

In the tweet posted earlier on Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department said that it had been peeking into an active shooter event that had taken place inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13 Streets and that many individuals had been hurt. Police also asked that anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911 as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

There are many police automobiles and other crisis vehicles in the vicinity. Individuals appear to be being evacuated as well. Although the place of the shooting was not officially verified by police, it seems to have taken place inside the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident. Currently, the investigation of the incident of the incident is ongoing.