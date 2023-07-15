Who is the Photographer Behind The Albany Bread Little Girl Images? Explained!

Recently the Lungisa Mjaji name has come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about him. Lungisa Mjaji is a vocational photography student who won the hearts of South Africans with photographs of his niece. His niece’s name is Lethukukhanya Majaji. Since the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Now his niece is gaining huge attention from the people. Now multiple people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lethukukhanya Majaji is just a three-year-old girl and she has become is subject of a superb photo series taken by Lungisa. Lethukukhanya is hailed as Albany’s official poster girl in response to these fascinating pictures, showcasing Albany’s much-loved brand of bread. Creative photography maker, Lungisa Mjaji, has begun a unique photo project anointed “My Footprint”. This project sought to capture the spirit of South Africa’s rural beauty and its profound concern for children. Mjaji’s innovative goal was to include popular objects in his pictures in order to tell a specific story that appeals to both domestic and foreign viewers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is the Photographer?

Photos taken by Lungisa for a university project show the adorable Lethukukhanya Majazi smiling and holding a loaf of Albany bread, earning her the nickname ‘Albany Bread Girl’ on social media. his three-year-old niece went viral this week and is making headlines on the internet. So far, the photos have been viewed over a million times and got more than 35 000 likes on Twitter. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lungisa Mjaji the founder of Innovative Photography, informs that they form part of the picture project, called My Footprint. As soon as he shared photos on social media, there were calls for Albany to get on board and make little Lethukukhanya their official poster child. Lungisa won the hearts of people due to their best work. Since the pictures have come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms and gained huge attention from the people.