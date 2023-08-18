Who Is Treylon Burks? Check Family Parents And Siblings Wiki-Bio, Images

Treylon Burks is currently getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media pages. It is coming forward that he had sustained an injury and this news became a topic of discussion. He is an American footballer wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League (NFL). He begins playing at a young age and is now known as a professional footballer. He has a large number of fans around the world and on his social media pages. Let us continue this article and know more about himself, his family, and his injuries.

It is shared that he sustained an injury during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday 16 August 2023 and his injury news is getting so much attention. As per the Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, his injury is a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain and should only sideline him for a few weeks. It is also shared that he came down awkwardly on his leg and gave the crowd a scare when he caught the ball deep in the end zone. He stood up with a limp before quickly collapsing and his teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry reportedly walked over to comfort him. Keep reading to know more about herself.

Who Is Treylon Burks?

Treylon Burks was born on 23 March 2000 in Flint, Michigan, United States and he is currently 23 years old. He was raised in Warren, Arkansas, and completed his studies at Warren High School. He played as the wide receiver football player for the football squad at Warren High School. He made his collegiate football commitment to the University of Arkansas on 30 July 2018. Currently, not much information has been about his family but our sources have fetched a lot of information related to her. His mother is Sha’Fred but information about his father is still unknown.

There is no information has been shared about his siblings and we have shared all the information about himself above in this article. Now her family is praying for his health and considering the circumstances, he received excellent news. His family and many of his fans are waiting to hear good news about his health.