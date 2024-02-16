Who Is William Jeremy Moore? Indian-Origin Elderly Motel Owner Shot Dead in US

A recent viral news is coming that, an Indian-origin shot dead in the US. The shooting cases in the US are increasing day by day. Most Indian people are losing their lives in the US due to several reasons. A recent US case left the whole nation shocked and in disbelief when an Indian-origin lost his life. As per the sources, a normal conversation turned into a massive shooting. The viewers are looking for the victim and shooter’s names. People also want to know the cause of the incident. We will try to give you every single detail regarding the same. Stay tuned to know more.

According to the sources, an Indian-origin elderly model owner was shot dead in the US by a US native. Let’s take a look in detail. William Jeremy Moore who is 34, came to the Indian-origin for the property. The 34 old man came to look for a room for the rent. In a turn event, the 34 old men took a gun and shot of Indian-origin. If you are searching for the Indian’s native name, let us inform you that Pravin Raojibhai Patel is the victim who was shot dead by William Jeremy Moore. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Who Is William Jeremy Moore?

Pravin Raojibhai Patel was 76 years old at the time of his passing. He is shot by his customer who came for a rented room. The tragic incident occurred last week in the US state of Alabama. The victim, Pravin Raojibhai Patel was owned at Hillcrest Motel in Sheffield. After the incident, the 34-year-old killer was arrested by the department. Currently, William Jeremy Moore is under police custody. He is facing serious murder charges. The incident was the cause of a heated argument. According to the chief report, the killer, Moore was imminently caught by the Sheffield Police when he was trying to escape from the incident place.

The Sheffield Police Department also found the gun from Moore. After the investigation, it was revealed that Moore shot twice in Patel’s chest. Jemeriz Owens, a barber, is the eyewitness of the whole incident. Jemeriz Owens heard three gunshots during the incident. The senseless acts of violence are increasing in the US. The outer people need more safety in the US. AAHOA Alabama Regional Director Sanjay M. Patel said Pravin Raojibhai Patel was a kind-natured and family person. The family of Pravin Raojibhai Patel is seeking justice. AAHOA come forward to help Pravin Raojibhai Patel’s family. Keep following for more updates.