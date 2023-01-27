Who Is William Mpadi Maphoto and Eric Matlou? SA Robbery Suspects Remanded In Custody

Recently the news has come on the internet that two men have been taken into Custody. The two suspects were identified as William Mpadi Maphoto and Eric Matlou. They both were taken into Custody in Robbery’s case. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know the full information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

On Saturday two South African residents from Lephalale have been taken into custody as the suspect in the robbery. After a shootout at Bloack 8 between six armed people and police, the apprehend was made. One man has been arrested and taken into custody that day and the second person was also arrested on Monday.

Two suspects were identified as William Mpadi Maphoto who is 30 years old and second Eric Matlou, 42. They were indicted before the Village Magistrates court on Wednesday and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and bullets.

The two-man have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of guns and ammunition.