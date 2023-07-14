Who Killed Taylor Wright? ‘NBC Dateline’ to Rerun Pensacola Kidnapping and Murder Case of Police Officer

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. While cases of kidnapping or murder are always filled with shocking detail, it gets even more baffling when someone who’s responsible for protecting the citizens becomes the victim. Such was the kidnapping and murder case of private investigator Taylor Wright in Pensacola, Florida. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

After an extended police investigation into the case, the person behind the police officer's murder was found to be a close friend named Ashley McArthur the person she was reportedly last seen with. Much was revealed about their relationship after the police came to the verdict that Ashley was involved in her murder. As she was a police officer herself, it was difficult for her girlfriend Cassandra Waller to have the investigation started on her case.

Who Killed Taylor Wright?

The police believed that she was capable enough to protect herself and had probably disappeared for a reason. But Cassandra did not give up and pushed for the investigation. One of the very close friends of Taylor, Ashley McArthur, was the one who brutally killed her and hid her body. On further investigation, it was revealed that the reason why she had killed her friend was the involvement of money between them.

