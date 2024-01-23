Who was Dexter Scott King? Younger Son of Martin Luther King Jr., Dies at 62

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the life of Dexter Scott King. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Dexter Scott King, a prominent American figure, made significant contributions to civil and animal rights, pursued a legal career, and established himself as an author. As the second son of the renowned civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Dexter carried forward the legacy of his esteemed family. He shared his family lineage with siblings Martin Luther King III, Bernice King, and Yolanda King, and also held the distinction of being the grandson of Martin Luther King Sr. Dexter Scott King’s diverse career encompassed roles as an attorney, an advocate for civil rights and animal welfare, and a successful author. His memoir, “Growing Up King: An Intimate Memoir,” provided a personal insight into his experiences within the King family.

Dexter’s demise at the age of 62 signified the culmination of a life devoted to justice, equality, and the enduring pursuit of the ideals championed by his parents. Dexter Scott King, the son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, entered matrimony with his best friend and longtime partner Leah Weber King on July 12, 2013, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leah, a former broadcast journalist, entrepreneur, and consultant, originates from New Orleans. Regrettably, the couple did not have children together. According to Dexter’s cousin, Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the two first met in New Orleans during a book signing event for Dexter’s memoir.

Who was Dexter Scott King?

The King Center acknowledged that Dexter and Leah crafted a life together marked by love, support, and unconditional care, embodying the values instilled by Dexter’s own parents. The union of Dexter Scott King and Leah reflects a profound connection that began in New Orleans, where their paths crossed at a book signing. Leah’s background as a broadcast journalist and entrepreneur brings a dynamic dimension to their partnership. Dexter Scott King’s career was defined by his unwavering dedication to the principles of nonviolent social change, inherited from the legacy of his parents. As the chairman of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, he divided his time between Atlanta, Georgia, and Malibu, California.

In 1989, at the age of twenty-eight, King’s mother appointed him as the president of the King Center, a position he embraced with the goal of transforming it into a center for nonviolent training envisioned “West Point of nonviolent training.” However, a disagreement led to his resignation merely four months into his tenure. He returned to the role in 1994, implementing significant changes that involved staff reductions and a shift in focus toward preserving his father’s legacy. On January 22, 2024, at the age of 62, Dexter Scott King, the devoted civil rights activist and son of Martin Luther King Jr., passed away at his residence in Malibu, California, where he concurrently served as the chairman of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change. Dexter’s demise marked the conclusion of a life dedicated to upholding his family’s legacy of nonviolent social change and advocacy. His influence, evident in both civil rights and animal rights activism, resonated throughout his impactful career. His departure left a void in the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality, and his role as a leader and advocate was fondly remembered by those who admired and respected his steadfast commitment to the principles championed by his parents.