Who Was Tej Pratap Singh? Indian-origin family of 4 Found Dead in New Jersey

On Wednesday night, 4th of October, 2023, a tragedy occurred in the vicinity of Titus Lane and 12 Lane in the municipality of Plainsboro Township in New Jersey, in the form of a fatal shooting that claimed the lives of a father, a wife, and two children. The deceased were found in their residence with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower extremities.

Tej Pratap Singh was a highly esteemed senior technology executive, with more than 16 years of experience in a variety of technical and business fields. He was well-regarded for his passionate, hands-on attitude, and had made numerous contributions to Ness Digital Engineering, where he was employed. According to reports, Tej Pratap Singh shot his wife, Sonal Singh, and his two children before killing himself. Police are treating the incident as a homicide, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. In Plainsboro, New Jersey, a tragic incident has claimed the lives of four family members. Police are investigating the incident as a murder. Find out more here.

Who Was Tej Pratap Singh?

A family of four was tragically killed in their Plainsboro, New Jersey, home on Wednesday afternoon. Police are treating the incident as a murder. Two adults and two kids were found dead inside the home. The suspect Tej Pratap Singh, a native of India, is believed to have committed the heinous crime. Both husband Tej Pratap Singh,43, and wife Sonal Parihar,42 are dead in this incident, respectively. Their 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were also found dead in the home. Plainsboro Police said that the family was found in their residence around 4:30 in the afternoon. The children died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Tej, who turned the gun on himself after killing his wife and children. The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of such violence in our community.

Tej Pratap and Sonal were described as a happy couple who were active members of their community. Singh was on the PTA for his kids’ school and had a career in IT, including Human Resources. Sonal had a promising career as a Lead APIX Engineer at Ness Digital Engineering. The family bought a house on Titus Road in August 2018, showing they were committed to their community. Now, as the investigation continues, the community of Plainsboro mourns the passing of a family that seemed so connected and involved. This tragedy serves as a reminder of how fragile life is and how deeply these events can impact those who are left behind.