Why Did Carl Azuz Leave CNN 10? What Happened To Carl Azuz? Explained

There is a piece of news is coming forward that Carl Azuz is going to leave CNN 10 and this news is gathering too much attention on the news or the internet. He is a journalist and news anchor. He is most famous for his work as the anchor of CNN 10 and is mostly known as CNN Student News. His leaving CNN 10 news is attracting the interest of many people and they are curious to know more about his decision. There is a video also shared about this topic. In this article, we are going to share the whole information about him and his leaving decision.

It is also shared that his health condition is not fine and he is suffering from illness. He generated lots of fans in the work as the anchor who is now worried about him and raising various queries related to him. As per the exclusive sources and reports, He shared a post recently in which he seems as healthy life and it is said he is fine or not suffering from any problem. However, many of his fans have expressed disappointment and worry about his departure from the show. Few followers of his social media accounts express their responses by commenting on social media.

Why Did Carl Azuz Leave CNN 10?

According to the reports, Coy Wire took over and he is the host of CNN 10’s new season in 2022. Azuz is not returning to the host and later, said about his departure. He continues his statement and stated, “thank you all of my fans and loved ones for their support during the time when he hosted the show.” Lots of his fans commented that they miss seeing him on the show. Now, Coy Wire is continues the show as the host of CNN 10 but the fans are still waiting to to see if Azuz will return to his hosting duties.

He is a journalist and news anchor but he is mostly popular for his work as the anchor of CNN 10. He is formerly known as CNN Student News. He received a degree in telecommunications arts production from the University of Georgia. He stared his career in 2006 as the anchor of CNN Student News and later, he start working for CNN as a freelancer reporter and producer. He received an award, Peabody Award in 2014 for CNN’s coverage of the Syrian refugee crisis for his work. There is not much information is available. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.