Why Was DeMonte Capehart Arrested? Clemson Football Player Arrested Charges

There is a piece of news coming out that DeMonte Capehart was arrested recently and multiple questions have been raised related to his arrest topic. He is a touted football prospect and hailing from Hartville, South Carolina. He gained huge attention as a star recruit in the class of 2020, securing the 54th rank in his recruiting class. His arrest topic became a topic of discussion and various questions have also circulated on the internet and among netizens. Our sources gathered all the details related to DeMonte Capehart’s arrest and we will try to cover all the information about himself in this article, so read it completely.

DeMonte Capehart's arrest news is rapidly running in the social media trends with the title "Clemson football player arrested". He faced recently a legal incident when he was charged following a traffic stop. Reportedly, the Clemson University Police stopped his vehicle on Heisman Street after observing reckless driving behavior, including tire spinning and speeding onto Williamson Road. The authorities also found a loaded magazine in his glove compartment during the stop. This incident led to began of an investigation and arrest of Clemson.

Why Was DeMonte Capehart Arrested?

After finding a loaded magazine the authorities began an investigation and found more including a 9mm rifle in the trunk and additional rounds in a yellow plastic bag within the vehicle. Initially, he was charged with carrying or displaying firearms on school property and failure to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle. The latest update stated he has been released after facing weapons possession charges. Currently, he is back with his team after having weapons and traffic charges waived through the pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders charged with non-violent crimes. read on…

In simple terms, he was arrested earlier this month on charges of illegal possession of a firearm on premises and failure to exercise due caution while operating a motor vehicle. But now, last week all charges were dropped and he has been released. Clemson athletics officials confirmed that the legal issues have been resolved and his charges have been dismissed after completing the necessary actions mandated by the legal system. They added 'he has returned to attend Clemson football'.