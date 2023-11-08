Why Was Evan Karagias Arrested? Former WCW Wrestler Evan Karagias Arrested for Assault

These days Evan Karagias is becoming very viral on the internet due to which people want to know what Evan Karagias has done. Recent news has revealed that Evan Karagias has been arrested. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the arrest of Evan Karagias has become a matter of controversy for the people. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like why was Evan Karagias arrested. What has Evan Karagias done and many more questions? But don’t worry, we have collected for you every little piece of information related to the arrest of Evan Karagias. So without any delay let’s start the article and know in depth about the arrest of Evan Karagias.

Before knowing about the arrest of Evan Karagias, let us tell you about Evan Karagias. Evan Karagias is an amazing American professional wrestler and actor. He was born on November 27, 1973, in Gastonia, North Carolina, USA. He first showed his new identity as a professional wrestler, as you all know he has left a unique mark in World Championship Wrestling. But later he moved to New York City and chose acting and modeling to give a new identity to his career. When he started his acting career, he appeared in TV shows like “All My Children”, “Passions”, and “ER.” However, he had many successes in his new career, and within no time he became people’s favorite actor.

Why Was Evan Karagias Arrested?

Although Evan Karagias remains in the news among the people, the recent news of his arrest has worried everyone. The news of Evan Karagias being arrested is true. According to the information, it has been learned that he was arrested by Belmont Police on November 1, 2023, in Gastonia, North Carolina. If we talk openly about the arrest of Evan Karagias, then some things have come to light that indicate that he has committed simple assault and damage to personal property, which is a crime in the eyes of the law. Keeping these things in mind, the police arrested them.

The law has decided to pardon him on one condition if he pays a fine of $25,000 for his crimes then he can be free from jail. After his arrest, it was not revealed why he committed such an act. However, his arrest has also had a deep impact on his career. The decision is in his hands as to what decision he takes to come out of jail.