Why Was Gigi Hadid Arrested? Gigi Hadid Arrested for Drug Possession in Cayman Island

Recently the news has come on the internet that one of the famous American models Gigi Hadid was released last Wednesday after her detention for drug possession. As soon as the news circulated on the social media platforms uncunted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are stunned. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from the people. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know about why Gigi Hadid was arrested. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Gigi Hadid was arrested for drug possession in the Cayman Islands on 10 July 2023. She was accompanied by another person named Leah Nicole McCarthy and the same charges were executed on her. It was known that Hadid was at the Owen Roberts International Airport where her possessions were being checked by the authorities and they discovered the drugs inside them. The occasion started with the appearance of a private airplane at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Terminal. Likewise, passengers’ luggage has been checked and processed by a Customs and Border Control officer. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Gigi Hadid Arrested?

The story opened when authorities checked Gigi and Leah’s bags and found a few other items that were used for cannabis consumption. This led to a suspicion that both of them were possibly importing cannabis to another country. Finally, they were arrested. Gigi Hadid and Leah Nicole McCarthy were booked into an inmate detention center but were later released on bail. Later, Gigi and Leah appear in summary court on July 12, 2023, and plead guilty during the hearing. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, they were not convicted despite that each of them was fined $1,000. But, it is believed that Medical cannabis can be lawfully used as a prescribed drug in the Cayman Islands since 2017 for managing pain such as nausea from chemotherapy and other health problems. However, it is relevant part can lead to legal issues. Gigi Hadid has never been stained using cannabis as she never said anything of using cannabis for any reason. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.