Why Was Jeremy Rodgers Arrested? Where Is He Now? Charges Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about Jeremy Rodgers. The breaking news is coming that he was arrested and facing several charges. Recently the news is going viral over the internet.

According to the sources, a very well-known personality arrest news is going viral and getting a lot of attention. As per reports, he was arrested on July 3, 2023.

Why Was Jeremy Rodgers Arrested?

As per the local reports, he was arrested on July 3, 2023, by the Florida Police. Jeremy Rodgers is facing several charges and currently, he is in prison. Currently, he is in Orlando, Florida prison. He is going to present in the Florida court for the first time. This case is about management by the federal court in the District of Columbia. People are widely searching that why he was arrested so let us tell you that he was arrested because he broke over the police line in front of the House Chamber door. Stay connected to know more.

He is a Michigan man. He was accused of attacking a police officer with a flagpole during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This incident happened on January 6, 2021. He is 28 years old. He is facing several felonies and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to court records. He was also involved in the crowd. He pushed through an officer line outside the entrance to the House Chamber. Several people have been arrested for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach. This is all about this news. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.